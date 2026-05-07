Falcons have officially entered a conversation they haven’t been part of in years

When the offseason began, the Atlanta Falcons were mostly discussed as a franchise starting over.

A new head coach. New general manager. New president of football. A quarterback coming off an ACL tear. An edge rusher facing potential discipline. Eight straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

But in a post-draft breakdown for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport labeled the Falcons a contender to buy stock in, placing them in a tier of teams that missed the playoffs last year but have legitimate postseason aspirations in 2026. His reasoning was simple yet telling:

“The Falcons have no shortage of offensive weaponry and led the NFC in sacks last year," Davenport wrote… "The key for the Falcons is weathering the first half of the season. If they can do so without falling too far off the pace, they'll be in the mix in a weak NFC South.”

The Atlanta Falcons may be closer to being contenders than we realize

However, Davenport didn’t ignore the potential suspension of James Pearce Jr. and the quarterback situation between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

Pearce’s legal situation could realistically keep him off the field for part (or all) of the season. And Penix is still seven months removed from a torn ACL, competing with a veteran whose biggest strength (accuracy) fits Stefanski’s system perfectly.

Even Matt Ryan admitted recently that the organization doesn’t quite know what to expect from the quarterback room yet.

Contenders usually don’t come with this level of uncertainty. But the Falcons are different.

There is talent all over this Falcons' roster

The Falcons didn’t just hire some coach. They hired Kevin Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year who won in one of the most dysfunctional environments in football with the Cleveland Browns.

You’ve got Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, veteran addition Jahan Dotson, a solid O-line, and rookie playmaker Zachariah Branch on offense.

Add a defense that just posted a franchise-best sack season under Jeff Ulbrich, plus a secondary reinforced by rookie corner Avieon Terrell, and the Falcons suddenly look like a team without roster holes.

But Davenport’s most important line might have been this: “The key for the Falcons is weathering the first half of the season.”

If Pearce misses time. If Penix isn’t ready immediately. Or if the quarterback competition stretches into September, things could get messy. However, the Falcons just have to be afloat. Cause if they are, the rest of the roster is good enough to make noise in a weak NFC South.

For the better part of the last decade, the Atlanta Falcons has been talked about as rebuilding and directionless

Now? They’re being described as a team with a strong roster, good coaching, and a path to contention that hinges on a couple of variables, not a complete teardown.