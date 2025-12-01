Kirk Cousins' former teammate pulled no punches after his rocky Week 13 start

The Atlanta Falcons lost another heartbreaker in Week 13, as they squandered another late lead to fall to the New York Jets 27-24. While the catalyst behind the loss primarily came due to their special teams unit, the performance of Kirk Cousins and the offense certainly didn't make things any easier.

Those special teams woes might have been the nail in the coffin, but Cousins is why they lost. The Dirty Birds went 4-for-12 on third down as the offense again went stagnant, which led to Patrick Peterson questioning whether the 37-year-old is still a winning quarterback on CBS Sports HQ.

The three-time All Pro admitted he felt the Falcons aren't playing team football, before saying that Cousins hasn't been playing winning football lately. To an extent he's right, as he is 1-2 in 2025 and 8-9 across 17 starts in red and black, but that's the latest reminder that Cousins is just average now.

Patrick Peterson doesn't believe Kirk Cousins has elevated the Falcons' offense

Pat Pete was a shutdown cornerback throughout his 13-year NFL career and even played with Captain Kirk in Minnesota in 2021 and 2022. However, the eight-time Pro Bowler was one of many to believe that his former teammate does not have that same "it" factor he did a few seasons ago.

Part of it is age, as the four-time Pro Bowler will turn 38 before the start of the 2026 season, but part of it is play-calling. OC Zac Robinson knows Cousins thrives as a rhythm passer who thrives under center due to his play-action prowess, but his passing concepts have failed to cater to his strengths.

That doesn't change what Peterson saw against the Jets. While Cousins' individual numbers looked solid, the Drake London-less receiver room was consistently dropping passes, which halted Atlanta's offensive momentum on several occasions, including the final drive that saw them go three-and-out.

He threw a career-high 16 interceptions last season, but fans didn't care because he was winning games, but now he's not even doing that. Cousins helped the Falcons jump out to a 6-3 start but lost four straight before being benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr., only affirming that his Week 12 showing is his peak.

Since returning to the starting lineup, he has done nothing to save the jobs of his coaching staff on the hot seat, let alone prove to NFL teams he's still worthy of starting opportunities next season. At this point in his career, the $180 million man looks more like a cautionary tale than a franchise savior.