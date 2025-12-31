Kirk Cousins says what all Falcons fans knew about Bijan Robinson's motor

The Atlanta Falcons were able to pull off a playoff-altering upset victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, and the victory came as a result of star running back Bijan Robinson confirming his status as one of the best in the world against a very good defense.

Robinson amassed 229 yards from scrimmage (195 rushing) and two touchdowns, including a 93-yard score that gave Atlanta a lead they would not relinquish despite their best efforts. Monday served as Robinson's announcement that he is one of the best players in the league.

Having a player like Robinson makes it so much easier for a quarterback like Kirk Cousins to operate an offense. Cousins was able to go on autopilot for large chunks of that game and let No. 7 go to work, and he was very appreciative of Robinson's ability to go supernova against any defense.

"I think tonight we asked a lot of him," Cousins said after the Falcons moved to 7-9 following their late-season surge, "but if you call his number, he’s going to answer. He’s not going to complain or say he’s tired." Having a weapon like that in the backfield is criminally underappreciated.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins has awesome quote on Bijan Robinson and his work ethic

Robinson now leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with over 2,200 to his name. In the Week 17 victory, Robinson broke William Andrews' franchise record for yards from scrimmage in a game that stood for over 40 years. He is now firmly in that elite tier of running backs.

When Michael Penix Jr. went down with an injury, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson decided to make the Falcons' offensive attack all about force-feeding Robinson the ball. Considering how successful they have been since the injury, it makes sense to continue leaning on him as much as possible.

Imagine what Robinson could look like when Penix returns to full health and the skill position group outside of Drake London gets improved. With Tyler Allgeier likely going to hit free agency, Robinson's workload may actually increase in the 2026 season.

The Falcons are now aware that Robinson is not only a Pro Bowl talent, but an All-Pro one. Even a playoff-bound Rams team couldn't stop Robinson when they had something to play for and the Falcons were eliminated. If he keeps this up, he could rewrite Atlanta's offensive record book.