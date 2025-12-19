Kyle Pitts just delivered the contract message Falcons fans desperately needed

Kyle Pitts' future with the Atlanta Falcons has been coming into question for months now, but never like this. Unless he's franchise tagged or signed to a long-term extension, the fifth-year tight end will become a free agent this offseason, which has made him a top priority for the Dirty Birds to retain.

Following his historic three-touchdown performance against the Bucs, it confirmed that all fans should want Pitts back in red and black for the long-term. And by the looks of it, it seems like the 25-year-old also wants to stay with the Falcons for years to come, which he confirmed to the local media.

Kyle Pitts would like to stay in Atlanta, he said.



"I love it here," but... "I don’t think about the money. I don’t think about contracts. I think about being here in the moment with my teammates and my brothers because I see these guys every day. Whatever happens, happens." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) December 18, 2025

There have been talks about the Falcons using the franchise tag on Pitts, which would buy them time, but could also sever the relationship with his camp. But given the fact he loves it in Atlanta and isn't focused on price tags or any of the external rumors about his future is a very promising development.

Kyle Pitts wants to stay with the Falcons, but it may not be that simple

Unfortunately, he did follow that up by saying "whatever happens, happens", but this is better than him bashing the team or publicly lobbying for a new deal like other pass-catchers have done. But for the first time in months, there's actually momentum around keeping the Florida product in Atlanta.

The former top-five pick hasn't always met expectations since entering the NFL, but he's finally turning a corner. With Drake London sidelined this last month, he's surpassed 80 receiving yards in each of his last three games and has become Kirk Cousins' clear favorite target these last few weeks.

He caught 11 passes for 166 yards and those three scores in Week 15, which has him tied for second among all tight ends in receiving. Yes, it's a bit worrisome to see his production be propped up by one game, but the Falcons can't risk letting him walk now that he's finally living up to those expectations, especially after winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Something worth noting is that London and Bijan Robinson are also eligible for extensions, which means that the Falcons are in a serious financial pickle. They don't have the money to bring all three of them back at the moment, meaning an extension with Pitts should be the immediate priority.

A new contract would likely pay the former Mackey Award winner north of $10 million per season, but his price tag will likely continue to inflate if he keeps up this production. Knowing he wants to be here is only half the battle, so now Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank have to compensate him as such.