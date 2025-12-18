Raheem Morris lit the match and walked away with latest Kyle Pitts remark

Kyle Pitts played like an elite tight end in Week 15, and certainly was targeted like one. The fifth-year former first-round pick caught eleven passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Easily the best game of his career.

When dissecting the recent month, Pitts has been explosive, but there's only one reason: no Drake London. Since London exited late in Week 11 vs the Panthers, Pitts has been turning a corner, averaging nearly seven receptions per game and an elite 91 yards per game since.

Yes, the Thursday night game helps these stats big time, but he's gained 82+ yards in three straight games. On Monday, Raheem Morris said Pitts has been operating as the No. 1 wideout and received the target share that would primarily be directed towards London.

Morris on Pitts: He was there as the No. 1 wideout, so to speak. He got the targets Drake would normally get. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 15, 2025

While the stat sheet suggests this is obvious, it's concerning for the Falcons' future. Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Falcons had two undrafted free agents running around against the Bucs. Dylan Drummand played 39% of snaps and failed to be targeted, and David Sills V played 94% of snaps.

Raheem Morris finally knows how to scheme Kyle Pitts

Sills played well, with six catches for 78 yards, but was greatly overshadowed by Pitts' fantastic effort. This begs the question: What will happen to Pitts once London returns? It appears he's still questionable for Week 16, despite Morris being initially optimistic.

Before London's injury, Pitts was amid another average season. The Florida alum was pacing around his typical mediocre numbers, and wasn't a hot topic. Now, Pitts has proven what he can do if he's targeted and schemed around, making him a big weapon, and a priority to retain in free agency.

Whenever London returns, Pitts' production will dip, but don't expect him to disappear. The Falcons have no receiver depth and desperately need Pitts to continue his strong play. In fact, if he keeps it up, he may earn himself a second contract in Atlanta.

If you told any rational Falcons' fan last season that he'd break out at the end of 2025, you'd get laughed at. Ever since his fantastic rookie campaign, Pitts has been the epitome of an average tight end.

Now that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and Morris learned how to scheme him, he may quickly turn into a much-needed asset. Even though the Dirty Birds will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season, the last month will be crucial in deciding what's the next course of action with Pitts.