Kyle Pitts wasted no time getting back on the practice field after new extension

The Atlanta Falcons showed their faith in Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts earlier this week by signing him to a three-year, $54 million contract extension, making him the NFL's third-highest-paid player at the tight end position.

And it didn't take him long to prove that he is raring to get back on the playing field. He immediately turned around to participate in Tight End University to continue improving on his craft alongside fellow Falcons' tight ends Austin Hooper and Charlie Woener.

Despite having an opportunity to sit at home or hit the golf course while waiting for training camp, he is actively trying to get better with some of the best players in the game. This will have everyone excited, knowing that money isn't making him complacent.

Kyle Pitts was

The Falcons have constructed one of the best tight end groups in the NFL. Kevin Stefanski has made that a priority, knowing that he needs a great group to execute his offensive scheme. Seeing their group travel to practice with some of the game's best tight ends is a good sign for things to come.

The event took place at Vanderbilt Stadium on June 23rd. It was open to the public for interactions and viewing of practice. Tight End University was founded in 2021 by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen. It has developed into a big event for the often-overlooked position.

Pitts has become a frequent member of the event over the years. The historic players at the position know just how good he is and are looking to help him develop into an all-time great. The Falcons proved their trust in him with the extension. Despite some rocky moments throughout his career, they were willing to commit $54 million to him.

Last season, he had his second-best season, bested only by his rookie season. He finished with 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He finished at the top of the positional leaderboards in many stats.

The Falcons clearly have a vision for him in the new offensive scheme. He was pushed into a big role last year due to injuries. He has often been lost in the shuffle, but his new deal will force the Falcons to prioritize getting him the ball.

Stefanski is known for having one of the best tight-end schemes in the league. He will consistently deploy two or three in 12-personnel, which will be exciting with Pitts, Hooper, and Woerner all being great players.

Clearly, Pitts isn't letting money get to his head. There's no rest for him and that is all you can ask for at this point in the offseason. He's making sure he makes the most of this opportunity.