Kyle Pitts' monster extension is phase two of Falcons' crucial master plan

The Atlanta Falcons are finally putting their 2027 cap space to good use. Ian Cunningham is throwing around money like he's oprah. First it was a four-year, $141 million extension with Drake London, and now Kyle Pitts is joining the fun, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $54 million deal in place of the tag.

The Falcons are paying Pitts handsomely. $18 million a year, in fact, as he'll be the third-highest paid tight end in the NFL. Just like London is the third highest-paid WR. It costs a pretty penny to retain elite talent on offense nowadays, but it's even harder for teams to find and develop said elite talent.

Atlanta is home to one of one of the best skill position groups in the NFL. Pitts. London. Bijan Robinson. Zachariah Branch. It's a young quarterback's wet dream. But the issue here is that the Falcons don't have a franchise QB and they risk wasting all this money with nothing to show for it.

Falcons want to extend their weapons for once they find a franchise QB

The same QB questions resurfaced when the Dirty Birds extended Drake London, and the same thing is happening here. Pitts and London have been dealing with quarterback instability for their entire careers, and the last thing you want is to waste the primes of a bunch of elite weapons.

But despite not having a franchise signal-caller, the Falcons are putting themselves in a good position for once they find one. Right now, they're trying to determine if Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa will improve in a better situation, but even if that doesn't happen, any weapons turnover won't happen.

Ideally, one of the two signal-callers currently battling for the starting job turns a corner in 2026, but there's always the 2027 NFL Draft, which is loaded with first-round QBs. And the Falcons are in a situation where as soon as they find their guy, he'll instantly be put in a spot to grow with this talent.

The modern NFL is a league where you need to attack problems before they surface. Most QBs fail due to a lack of weapons or a bad situation. And by extending London, Pitts, and soon Bijan, Ian Cunningham enacted a three-step plan to ensure the offensive foundation stays in place for years.

Pitts is under contract through 2028. London and Branch (on a rookie deal) through 2030. Bijan is under contract through 2027, and he hasn't even been extended yet, But that's only a matter of time. The teams who build up the offense before finding their franchise QB tend to be more successful.

Whether it's Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, or someone else as Atlanta's long-term answer at quarterback, there's no doubts about the Falcons' offensive nucleus.