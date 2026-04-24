Last-second Saints' draft rumor could kick the Falcons while they're down

Atlanta Falcons fans will finally have their eyes glued to the television on Friday evening now that they are scheduled to make a couple of selections. But there are a handful of picks that will have to happen before we see them 'on the clock.'

Unfortunately, one of those teams is the New Orleans Saints, who already landed a playmaker in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick on Day 1. Not only that, but Jordan Schultz reeported that they are rumored to be aggressive early tonight with a potential trade-up looming.

Notes I’m hearing heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft:



• The #Browns, #Steelers, #Saints, and #Dolphins are among the teams looking to move up, per sources.



• Expect a strong WR run well into the third round. It’s viewed as one of the deeper positions, and there’s still a… https://t.co/eGjc2aKEPr pic.twitter.com/Vi3Q8plNhb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026

This will hurt the Dirty Birds with the two teams' similar needs on defense.

Saints could be rumored to draft a player the Falcons undoubtedly want

Atlanta is stuck in a precarious position with only five picks. They were absent on the first night and have no idea who will be on the board at No. 48. The same can't be said for their most heated rival, who currently holds the No. 42 pick

According to the report from Schultz, the Saints' attempt to trade up will be accompanied by the Browns (No. 39), Dolphins (No. 43), and Steelers (No. 53).

His report also suggests receivers will go fast. The Saints aren't likely to be among those teams interested, with Chris Olave and Tyson on the roster, so the Falcons should feel good about that. But knowing they could add a defensive player less than 24 hours after picking up an elite weapon sucks.

However, defensive line and cornerback are the positions their archrival could be competing for. And both of those are positions of need in Atlanta.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy is the Saints' most likely target; he wasn't supposed to fall out of the first round. Clemson CB Avieon Terrell (which would especially hurt), Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald, and Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter are some other names who the Falcons could also covet.

The Saints have more than enough picks to make a trade; they hold Nos. 42, 73, 132, 136, 150, 172, and 190.

The Falcons have Nos. 79, 114, 197, and 231.

Oh, and to add insult to injury, Schultz also reported that the Saints are involved in trade talks for Giants' edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Can these guys just go away already?

Ian Cunningham doesn't have the luxury of jumping his division rival for a player that sticks out to him. It will be difficult seeing a potential superstar end up in the laps of an NFC South rival because they have the picks to get the guy they want.

That is why we will see a different strategy implemented moving forward.