3 players the league will regret letting fall into Falcons' range on Day 2 of draft

Now that the dust has settled on the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the stage is set for the second round to kick off later tonight. And that'll also set the stage for the Atlanta Falcons to make their entrance to the 2026 Draft, in which they'll get things started for this new regime with the 48th pick.

It was a wild night on Thursday, and you should very well expect that chaos to extend into Friday night, which includes the Falcons. Because of the hijinks that ensued in Round 1, several surprise picks were made, which have left way more Day 1 talents on the board entering Day 2 than expected.

Because of the guys who are slipping, Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham, and Matt Ryan should have a golden opportunity to make a strong impression with their first pick of the new era in Atlanta. Since trading up isn't viable, one of these three players would be the best case scenario for the team at 48, unless a trade down is in play.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

If you asked me three or four months ago, I probably would've told you there's absolutely no way the Atlanta Falcons would have a shot at drafting Avieon Terrell. The allure of pairing up Terrell with his older brother A.J. in Atlanta has been on fans' minds for months, and it has a good shot of happening.

Terrell is slipping down the draft board largely due to a tweaked hamstring, but the talent (and tape) aren't in question. It's also been some prospect fatigue, but with the sheer number of elite CBs still available entering Day 2, it could help him slip enough to remain available for the Falcons to take him.

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

There is virtually no shot a talent like Kayden McDonald falls into the Falcons' lap at 48, but if he somehow does, oh boy would that be fun. McDonald is not only my top defensive tackle in this draft class, he's probably the best run-stuffing DT in this draft class--something Atlanta badly needs.

According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald's 92.0 run defense grade marked the best in the nation, so even though he isn't a true nose tackle the Falcons need like Lee Hunter or Christen Miller, pairing up his skills in run defense with Brandon Dorlus' pass rushing prowess would be a sight to behold.

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

The idea of the Falcons drafting another edge rusher with legal issues would be incredibly bold, but don't let the James Pearce Jr. goggles deter you from a rare talent. Young is pretty raw as a pass-rusher, but is a sensational run defender off the edge, which is something Atlanta badly needs.

Oh, and I forgot to mention. He's 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds and recorded 16.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks for Mizzou this past season. He could morph into the perfect complement for Jalon Walker, and if he's there at 48, it'll be hard for Atlanta to pass on him here despite the red flags that come off-field.