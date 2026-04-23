3 draft moves we know the Falcons will make with Ian Cunningham at the helm

Ian Cunningham has already implemented an opposite strategy from Terry Fontenot as the Atlanta Falcons' general manager.

Part of this is due to a slight mess Fontenot left him with, but much of it has to do with his history with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. We have also heard him speak about his intentions in the draft, which makes things predictable. But after the stunt the last regime pulled, we'll take predictable.

Let's look at three of the things you can count on when tracking the Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.

These are 3 foregone conclusions about the Falcons' 2026 NFL Draft

1. The Falcons won't trade up (especially into the first round)

I can prove this point by using a single quote by Cunningham back in late February:

"I said with our scouting staff last week, this is going to be the last year that we ever have five picks. Like I've said before, I love picks. That's going to be a part of our philosophy, and we're going to have as many swings at the plate that we can."

The greatest way to have another five picks in future drafts is by trading up. If you were hoping to hear the Falcons' first pick on Thursday night, you can kiss that goodbye -- it isn't happening. It will be all about waiting for things to come to you.

2. The Falcons will trade down, at least once

Whether it is to accumulate picks this year or next, Cunningham is going to trade down at some point. He spent time learning under Howie Roseman in Philly, who is the master of trading down. He then helped Ryan Poles implement that same strategy in Chicago.

Here is a look at how many picks his teams have made by year (w/ Philly from 2017-2021, Chicago from 2022-2025):

2017: 8

2018: 5

2019: 5

2020: 10

2021: 9

2022: 11

2023: 10

2024: 5

2025: 8

It speaks volumes that during a four-year stretch, with two teams, he helped draft a total of 30 players.

So, don't get too excited when the Dirty Birds are 'on the clock.'

3. Falcons will target help in the front seven

For as much as the Falcons have put into their defense in past years, they still need reinforcements along the defensive line and at linebacker.

James Pearce Jr. can't be counted on for the future and they lost David Onyemata, Arnold Ebiketie, and Kaden Elliss in free agency. With Jeff Ulbrich and Nate Ollie in the ear of Cunningham, they will be pushing for a couple of pieces for their unit with the first few picks.

There will be numerous prospects worth taking a shot on during Day 2.