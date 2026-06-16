Low-key Falcons free agent signing will eventually hit the chopping block

The Atlanta Falcons haven't had much to be excited about on the defensive side of the football in recent years. Last season was the first time that their pass-rush was on a positive trajectory in decades, and Atlanta finally has some pass-rushers that are destined to ascend to superstardom.

The Falcons finished second in the NFL with a franchise-record 57 sacks in 2025--only trailing the Denver Broncos. Both James Pearce Jr. (pending legal fallout) and Jalon Walker have incredibly bright futures ahead of them, but the depth off the edge is also much better than it was last year.

Given the uncertainty on the Pearce front and the departures of Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd, the Falcons signed Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam to play rotational edge roles. But they weren't the only edge rushers the team brought in this offseason, they're just the two set to make the roster.

There isn't room for Cameron Thomas to make much of an impact with the Falcons

Former Cleveland Browns' pass-rusher Cameron Thomas was one of the quieter free agent signings the Dirty Birds made this offseason. The Falcons mainly signed to reunite him with Kevin Stefanski, because we all know about how Stefanski will ride to the end of the earth for the players he's loyal to.

After a 2.5-sack year in 2025, Atlanta signed the 26-year-old to a one-year deal worth $3.095 million in free agency. As a rotational pass-rusher, there isn't much risk to a deal like this, especially when he knows the system, but carving out a role in Jeff Ulbrich's system will be easier said than done.

Thomas has a surplus of people he has to compete for snaps with: Walker, Pearce, Ojulari, Ebukam, DeAngelo Malone, and the mystery that is Bralen Trice. Naturally he won't see the field over any of those top four, but those final two names have just as much on the line in training as Thomas does.

Just like Trice and Malone, Thomas was once a third-round pick in the NFL Draft. He was taken 87th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 Draft, and lasted just two seasons before being traded to Kansas City. From there, he bounced around to Cleveland and is looking for a second wind in A-Town.

The San Diego State would only cost $2.5 million in dead cap if the Falcons cut him, and this new staff has preached competition all over the roster. And the edge room is already plenty crowded. If a fully-healthy Trice (and Malone) out-perform Cameron Thomas in training camp, there isn't room to manuever-- and it may force Kevin Stefanski to cut ties with his former player.