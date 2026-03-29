Michael Penix Jr. injury update just lit set the Falcons' QB competition ablaze

The big question of the offseason -- at least after the Tua Tagovailoa signing -- was when Michael Penix Jr. would be healthy. Training camp? Preseason? Possibly, during the season? NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe gave an invigorating update on the young quarterback's timeline.

Wolfe's report is the best news possible. The Atlanta Falcons having him ready to go at some point during training camp is on schedule with an injury that could easily lead a player to being off schedule.

Penix Jr. underwent reconstructive surgery in late November. His timeline was about nine months, putting his return in July or August. Training camp will start in mid-to-late July, so having him back during the multi-week camp should be viewed as a win, even if that's only half the battle.

Michael Penix Jr.'s return means that the Atlanta Falcons are not guaranteed to start Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1

Undoubtedly, part of Tagovailoa's decision to sign with the Falcons was having a head start in the quarterback battle. While that is still the case, perhaps it won't be as big a head start as he thought.

The Falcons' new coaching staff is tasked with figuring out whether he should roll with the initially healthy, game-manager Tagovailoa, or the rehabbing, gunslinging Penix Jr. I have talked about this in the past, but if things were equal in terms of health, Penix Jr. would have the advantage.

While the current regime didn't draft him, the 2024 first-round pick has invested more in him, since completing his development comes with upside and more control in a favorable situation.

Tua's one-year, veteran-minimum deal allows the Dirty Birds to feel like they don't have to start him. If he sits on the bench all season, his deal will expire, and they potentially lose him for nothing -- possibly even landing a compensatory pick depending on what a team values him at next offseason.

If he starts and plays well, you worry about giving him the bag late in the season and into the offseason, which could take the Dirty Birds out of consideration for a QB in the 2027 NFL Draft.

As for Penix Jr., he is under contract for the 2027 season with a 2028 fifth-year option that has to be exercised before his fourth season. Having a starting quarterback on a rookie deal allows you to build a better team around him, and Kevin Stefanski is the perfect coach to help get him back on track.

But having that head start and a new coaching staff who won't feel as much allegiance to the Falcons' draft pick favors the newcomer.

To pull things back to Penix Jr.'s injury update, he needs to return in time for some training camp work and the preseason. This feels like a battle that will come down to the third and final preseason game.

It will be an interesting summer in Atlanta.