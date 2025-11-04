Michael Penix Jr. is making Terry Fontenot's next decision painfully obvious

In Week 9, Penix delivered one of his most efficient outings yet, throwing for 221 yards and three touchdowns with an impressive 89.6 QBR.

Michael Penix Jr. had the third best QBR in Week 9 (through Sunday's games).



Penix's 89.6 was behind Sam Darnold (97.8) and Lamar Jackson (92). #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Drake London turned in a statement performance of his own with 118 yards and three touchdowns, reminding everyone why he’s the centerpiece of Atlanta’s passing attack.

But that’s exactly the problem.

Outside of London, the Falcons have no consistent threat through the air. If they want to keep their rookie quarterback’s momentum rolling, Atlanta has to add another weapon before the trade deadline.

Week 9 affirmed Michael Penix Jr. is the real deal

The Atlanta Falcons already know what life without Michael Penix Jr. looks like (and it’s not pretty). Week 8’s disaster, a 34-10 loss to a 1-6 Dolphins team, proved that much. With Penix sidelined by a bone bruise in his knee and Kirk Cousins taking over with London hurt, the offense looked terrible.

Then came Week 9, and the reminder of why this team still has a pulse. Sure the Falcons still fell 24-23, but that’s missing the point.

The offense finally looked functional again. Penix operated with pace, trusted his reads, and proved that when he’s on the field, Atlanta can go toe to toe with just about anyone.

But if the Falcons want to keep their season alive, they need to get their young quarterback more help. And fast. London can’t do it all. The Falcons’ WR1 has been outstanding when healthy, but beyond him, the depth chart drops off a cliff.

Darnell Mooney hasn’t provided the steady second option Atlanta hoped for, and the offense becomes one-dimensional when London is either hurt or bracketed in coverage.

And in terms of a WR3, Atlanta doesn’t exactly have one as David Sills V, who currently has just 3 catches for 23 yards on the season, is occupying the position while Casey Washington is banged up.

With the trade deadline set to take place later this afternoon, general manager Terry Fontenot has an opportunity to fix that.

Whether it’s a reliable chain mover who can separate underneath or a true vertical threat to complement London, the Falcons need to add another receiver.

Penix doesn’t need a superstar addition, just a reliable complement to London and Kyle Pitts, someone who can win on third down and punish single coverage.

Because as his QBR and decision-making prove, the quarterback isn’t the problem in Atlanta anymore. If the Falcons want to save their season, and maybe even their offensive identity, the answer is simple: get Penix Jr. a receiver before the deadline.