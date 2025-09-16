Michael Penix Jr sends blunt message to critics after Sunday night beatdown

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t just beat the Minnesota Vikings… They made a 22-6 statement win. And their quarterback wasn’t shy about reminding critics exactly how they did it.

After a week of doubts about their run gam e , the Falcons dominated from start to finish behind a powerful ground attack.

Afterward, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. made it clear who deserved the credit.

“Just seeing the guys push through, you know, just watching the offensive line, the way that they worked all week,” he said. “Last week it was talked about us. We weren’t able to run the ball, but they came out and showed it today. So to be able to see them be relentless and go out there and put up the numbers that we did in the run game, it was awesome to see.”

The Falcons' new identity is abundantly clear

The Falcons silenced critics with 218 rushing yards, headlined by Bijan Robinson’s 22 carries for 143 yards and Tyler Allgeier’s late touchdown run.

Penix Jr. didn’t need to be perfect (and he wasn’t) but he avoided the fatal mistakes that doomed past Falcons quarterbacks. Instead, he leaned on quick throws and faith in his offensive line to neutralize blitzes.

“Know where my outlets are… if they bring an extra guy, know where I’m hot at and get the ball out,” he explained.

If the ground game carried the offense, the defense slammed the door shut. Atlanta racked up six sacks, forced two interceptions, and held the Vikings without a touchdown.

Rookie pass rusher James Pearce Jr. set the tone with a drive-killing sack in the first quarter, while rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts each added picks.

“Seeing what the defense did today, to be able to hold them to no touchdowns, it makes the offense feel great and know that we can go out there and win football games with a defense that’s going to help us,” Penix Jr. said.

Sure the win was far from flawless. And yes Atlanta still struggled in the red zone, settling for five Parker Romo field goals before finally breaking through. But the difference from years past was stark: instead of crumbling, the Falcons kept pressing until the Vikings cracked.

For a franchise who has been mocked for its inability to finish, this was a good sign. “I just focus on what I can do better to help this team win,” the 25-year-old signal-caller said. “When we do, it’s great. When we don’t, we’ve got to clean it up so we can the next week.”

Now the challenge is carrying that same edge forward. And it starts next Sunday on the road against the division rival Panthers, a matchup that could set the tone for the NFC South race.

