New Falcons' mock draft has Atlanta's new regime leaning into foolproof strategy

Mock drafts are thought exercises about the best possible draft strategy, and in this situation for the Atlanta Falcons, I will explore the idea behind double dipping at multiple spots to strengthen depth where it's absolutely needed. Atlanta could use some more talent along the defensive and offensive front, because as I like to say, "Fat Guys Win Championships."

They could also use a lot of depth at wide receiver as well with just three proven receivers on the roster. This one also takes into account that Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has said he will try whatever he can to get more picks, starting with a trade down from the 48th overall pick.

The Atlanta Falcons use their draft capital to accumulate more draft picks in our 2026 mock draft

Trade: The Falcons send No. 48 overall in the second round to the Denver Broncos for No. 62 in the second round, No. 108 in the fourth round and No. 170 in the fifth round.

Considering the new Falcons' GM has discussed trying to pick up as many selections as possible, it only made sense for the Falcons to make a trade down in this mock draft. There is a little bit of a premium here in the trade chart, but it tracks with what teams have done in the past. .

We were using the simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, and they tend to be a bit more generous on trade up offers than most simulators. Picking up a fourth and fifth round selection to drop 14 spots only makes sense with the strength of this draft in the second to fourth rounds being relatively even.

Round 2, No. 62 overall: DL Christen Miller, Georgia

2025: 14 Games Played, 23 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, All-SEC First Team

2024: 12 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Pass Deflection

2023: 13 Games Played, 14 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack

2022: 4 Games Played

Christen Miller out of Georgia RAS (Courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/BjoqdCgHGz — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) March 29, 2026

The Falcons have made a lot of one-year investments along the defensive line by bringing in Chris Williams and Da'Shawn Hand as well as re-signing LaCale London. They are showing they want to have the younger guys of Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus be the promising players to build around up front. However, there's not a true 1-technique defensive tackle on the roster. That's where Christen Miller from Georgia comes into play.

After selecting the former UGA defensive captain Jalon Walker in the first round in 2025, bringing in another one of his linemates in 2026 only makes sense. Miller is a pure 1-technique nose in the NFL who could slide to 3-technique in pure run situations. He's a space eating monster with the same kind of build that Eddie Goldman made a career with. He's definitely more athletic than Goldman and would be a perfect fit in the rotation that the Falcons like to run up front.

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) misses the catch during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 3, No. 79 overall: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

2025: 13 Games Played, 51 Catches, 1,079 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 4 Carries, 92 Yards, 1 Touchdown, Walter Payton Award Finalized, FCS All-American First-team, All-MVFC First-Team, FCS Academic All-American, Academic All-MVFC

2024: 16 Games Played, 75 Catches, 1,053 Yards, 17 Touchdowns, 5 Carries, 29 Yards, 1 Touchdown, Academic All-American, MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award

2023: 15 Games Played, 1Catch, 7 Yards, MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award

2022: 13 Games Played, MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award

2021: Redshirted

Bryce Lance is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 23 out of 3926 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending Pro Day.https://t.co/rmnPcE9yM7 pic.twitter.com/0LRVuDonKZ — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 21, 2026

The current Falcons wide receivers under contract beyond the 2026 season are Jahan Dotson, Casey Washington and Olamide Zaccheaus. They need to add multiple pieces to this group and re-sign Drake London for the long-term so that they can really build up the unit to help their quarterbacks. Bryce Lance out of North Dakota State would be a perfect fit.

The younger brother of former top-five pick Trey Lance, Lance is an insane athlete who has shown that he can be an explosive deep threat that is currently missing from the offense. Atlanta has been needing someone who can play that outside receiver spot when London slides to the slot.

Lance was highly productive in college as well when he finally earned his chance to start. In Atlanta, he would have two years to compete with Dotson and Zaccheaus before he would be relied on to be a top-two guy in the receiver room.

If he can earn the job before then, the Falcons would be in a good situation because it means that he's outperforming two players who have already proven that they can be NFL-caliber WRs. And the receiver group would go from a situation in 2025 where it was a weakness behind London on the depth chart to a strength in 2026 with Lance, Dotson and Zaccheaus.

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Round 4, No. 108 overall: DL Darrell Jackson, Florida State

2025: 12 Games Played, 45 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, Team Captain, Bobby Bowden Leadership Award Winner, All-ACC Honorable Mention, Team Defensive MVP

2024: 12 Games Played, 32 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, Bobby Bowden Leadership Award Winner, All-ACC Honorable Mention

2023: 1 Games Played, 3 Tackles, 0.5 Tackle for Loss, Bill McGrotha Award Winner, Sat out 2023 season due to NCAA Transfer rules

2022: 12 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 1 Pass Deflection

2021: 13 Games Played, 22 Tackles

Darrell Jackson, JR out of Florida State RAS (Courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/4ZOV83H59H — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) March 29, 2026

Normally, taking Darrell Jackson wouldn't make sense for the Falcons in the fourth round after taking Christen Miller in the second round. However, the only Falcons defensive linemen under contract past 2026 are Orhorhoro and Dorlus.

That's not an ideal situation, so adding Miller and Jackson to the roster there will give Atlanta depth on rookie deals for the next four seasons. They are the kind of defensive tackles that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and defensive line coach Nate Ollie would build the interior defensive line around.

Jackson is a space-eating, long-armed, large-bodied force in the middle of the line. He's also a leader up front and will help build the culture in Atlanta that should help lead to more wins as a multiple-time team captain. Atlanta having a rotation featuring Jackson and Miller at the 1-technique nose tackle will open up Orhorhoro, Dorlus and Harrison to be the ideal defensive ends in three-man fronts. Miller and Jackson may not be the ideal pass rushing nose tackles, but their value in helping the Falcons improve their lackluster run defense in 2025 will create more options when they get to 3rd down.

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore (28) almost intercepts a ball intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) in the second quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 4, No. 122 overall: CB Devin Moore, Florida

2025: 11 Games Played, 35 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 4 Pass Deflections, SEC Academic Honor Roll

2024: 7 Games Played, 17 Tackles, 2 Interceptions, 2 Pass Deflections, SEC Academic Honor Roll, SEC Community Service Team

2023: 7 Games Played, 6 Tackles, 1 Interception, 3 Pass Deflections, SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022: 5 Games Played, 6 Tackles, SEC Academic Honor Roll

Cornerback is a unit that has a lot of talented players on the roster in A.J. Terrell, Billy Bowman, Mike Hughes, and Cobee Bryant. They also have Clark Phillips, Mike Ford, C.J. Henderson, Darnay Holmes and Mike Ford all competing for roster spots on the back-end. Adding another cornerback to the group would only help the depth on the roster especially if that cornerback can help on special teams in a way the Falcons have needed for the last two seasons.

Devin Moore out of Florida is a taller, longer body at cornerback, but still has the requisite speed and movement skills to play in the NFL. He's a strong press corner who does better on the boundary than in the slot. The Falcons could use him as potential "Big Man Defender" the way the Seahawks use to have Brandon Browner cover talented receiving tight ends and larger wide receivers. Seeing Moore develop into that kind of role could be his best way to see time on defense in 2026, but until then, he has the skills to be a competent special teams addition.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 5, No. 170 overall: OT Kage Casey, Boise State

2025: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle, 80.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 75.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Honorable Mention All-American, First-Team All-Mountain West

2024: 14 Games Started at Left Tackle, 86.9 PFF Pass Block Grade, 76.4 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-team All-American, First-team All-Mountain West, Academic All-Mountain West

2023: 14 Games Started at Left Tackle, 46.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 74.2 PFF Run Block Grade, Second-team Freshman All-American, Second-team All-Mountain West

2022: 4 Games Played at Right Tackle, 78.8 PFF Pass Block Grade, 64.1 PFF Run Block Grade

Kage Casey out of Boise State RAS (courtesy @mathbomb) pic.twitter.com/OIwgLmy3ZR — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) March 29, 2026

Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Jack Nelson and Storm Norton seem to be the top four tackles for the Falcons in 2026. However, if they don't stay healthy, maintaining play at left tackle or play better at right tackle, the Falcons will be needing a tackle in 2027 with no questions asked. McGary's deal is easy to get out of after 2026 with minimal dead cap, and Matthews is starting to age. Nelson hasn't proven anything in the league yet, and Norton is in a contract year as a swing tackle.

Kage Casey is a talented offensive tackle whose movement skills on film are a lot better than what his testing showed. Casey has been a right tackle and a left tackle in college, but is definitely better on the left side. The former Boise State starter has shown that he can be more than competent as a pass protector on the left side and has the skills to develop into a better run blocker there as well. He would compete in 2026 for the swing tackle role with Storm Norton and Jack Nelson.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) reacts with running back Kamari Moulton (28) (obscured) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Round 6, No. 215 overall: WR/RB/KR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

2025: 13 Games Played, 20 Catches, 151 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 15 Carries, 79 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 21 Punt Returns, 563 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 16 Kick Returns, 476 Yards, 1 Touchdown, First-team All-American, Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten, Jet Award Winner, Team Captain, Reggie Roby Special Teams Award Winner

2024: 13 Games Played, 3 Catches, 46 Yards, 4 Carries, 33 Yards, 26 Punt Returns, 328 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 26 Kick Returns, 727 Yards, 1 Touchdown, First-team All-American, Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, First-team All-Big Ten, Jet Award Winner, Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist, Brett Greenwood Award, Reggie Roby Special Teams Award Winner

2023: 14 Games Played, 4 Carries, 20 Yards, 7 Punt Returns, 63 Yards, 14 Kick Returns, 335 Yards, Academic All-Big Ten, Special Teams Next Man In Award

2022: Didn't play in a game, Dean's List.

2021: *Played at Iowa Western Community College*

Kaden Wetjen is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 5.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1584 out of 3926 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day.https://t.co/4W1aVqXJ39 pic.twitter.com/kkUbMt3J54 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 21, 2026

The Atlanta Falcons need a true return specialist. They have some options like Deven Thompkins, Jahan Dotson, Tyler Goodson, Natrone Brooks and Dylan Drummond on the roster. None of those guys are inspiring options, though. Atlanta needs someone who can be a dynamic returner who can take one back from anywhere on the field. Enter Kaden Wetjen from Iowa.

Wetjen is a highly awarded return specialist at the collegiate level and a solid athlete despite his stature. He is reminiscent of Tim Dwight who had a spectacular career in Atlanta in the late 90's. There are opportunities for a guy like Wetjen as a gadget-style player on offense early in his career, but his value as a returner alone is worth taking this high to make sure that no one else snipes him in the seventh round for their team.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 7, No. 231 overall: OL Pat Coogan, Indiana

2025: 17 Games Started at Center, 84.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 75.3 PFF Run Block Grade, National Champion, Second-Team All-Big Ten, Rose Bowl Offensive MVP

2024: 14 Games Played at Center, 13 Games Started at Center, 78.2 PFF Pass Block Grade, 69.0 PFF Run Block Grade

2023: 13 Games Started at Left Guard, 64.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 65.2 PFF Run Block Grade

2022: 1 Games Played at Center, N/A PFF Pass Block Grade, 58.5 PFF Run Block Grade

2021: Redshirted

The Atlanta Falcons contract situation at guard and center is somewhat scary. After the 2026 season, the only player under contract is Chris Lindstrom. While he's a beast, there are two other starting roles at left guard and center that need to be addressed for the future. Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron should get an extension, but at center, Corey Levin and Ryan Neuzil look to be replaceable by someone who has the right fit for the team.

A talented, experienced center shouldn't be available this late in the draft. Someone like Pat Coogan should have been taken in the fourth or fifth round. But centers always slip come draft day. Even someone with the frame, athleticism and just overall talent that Coogan has. Coogan is a member of two teams that played in national title games and has versatility to align at either guard or center as depth or starter. He should give Levin and Neuzil a run for their money in open competition.