New Falcons signing is already on thin ice after 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush looks entirely different from the 2024 season after not only drafting Georgia's Jalon Walker but also trading back into the first round to target James Pearce Jr. Both rookies are expected to breathe life back into Atlanta's pass rush and go a long way in stepping out of the consistent defensive struggles that have been plagueing the team. Considering what the team spent to acquire Pearce, it is clear the rookie is going to have a heavy advantage in winning a starting role. This leaves one spot in question with Leonard Floyd as the obvious answer.

However, it is fair to wonder if the Falcons could explore using Jalon Walker in a heavier pass-rushing role. The linebacker excelled when given pass-rush opportunities at Georgia. The obvious downside to this is losing Walker's ability in coverage and helping clean up mistakes in the middle of the field. No matter what role you put Walker into, it will be an upgrade over your current options. With this in mind, Leonard Floyd has to at least consider his starting role in potential jeopardy.

Atlanta veteran Leonard Floyd could find himself demoted to a rotational role if Walker consistently is deployed rushing the passer

Leonard Floyd went from Atlanta's primary offseason addition to a piece that could fall out of the starting lineup completely. The answer to this question depends entirely upon how Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich plan to deploy their new defensive weapon. Floyd is coming off a solid 2024 season, racking up 8.5 sacks with San Francisco. This would easily be Atlanta's leading total from the past handful of seasons and give the team much-needed pass rushing production.

With that said, Atlanta cannot offer Floyd the defensive talent he is used to playing with during his tenures with the Rams and 49ers. Lacking star interior defenders and still searching for a clear primary pass rusher, it is fair to expect slight regression from the veteran. Atlanta has potentially interesting pass-rushing options now as well with the additions of Pearce, Walker, and the return of Bralen Trice from a season-ending injury ahead of his rookie season.

Atlanta's potential impact additions should serve as notice to Floyd that a starting role is now far from promised. While Floyd is still poised to play a big role for the Atlanta defense, the draft took pressure off and provided additional options. It is a great move for the Falcons, but it could mean sacrificing snaps from the veteran.

Much of this will hinge on how defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich intends to deploy Kaden Elliss and Jalon Walker as pass rushers. If the Falcons don't plan to use the linebackers in a restrictive role, this leaves Floyd and James Pearce Jr. as the likely starters, with Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice competing for snaps. No question, Atlanta's slam dunk of a draft has put a number of players on notice, including Floyd.