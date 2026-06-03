New Falcons' WR Jahan Dotson got an unexpected reality check from NFL analyst

The Atlanta Falcons' issues at the wide receiver position have went on for longer than The Walking Dead, and they're looking for any possible remedy to those issues. And that includes former first-round picks who Ian Cunningham knows have the physical tools to step in as an every-down wideout.

They signed Olamide Zaccheus and drafted Zachariah Branch this offseason, but neither of them will operate as Atlanta's second outside receiver opposite Drake London. That will be Jahan Dotson, who the Falcons signed to a two-year, $15 million deal worth $10 million guaranteed this past free agency.

Even though the 26-year-old got off to a strong start in OTAs, not everyone is convinced about the impact he'll have in Atlanta. And while evaluating the best and worst moves each NFC team made, ESPN's Bill Barnwell went as far as to call the Dotson signing the worst move of their offseason.

"I think the Falcons are still paying for his profile as a former first-round pick as opposed to his actual play as a pro," Barnwell wrote. "Over four years in the NFC East, Dotson averaged 0.9 yards per route run, which ranks 79th out of the 80 wide receivers who have run at least 1,000 routes over the past four seasons...Being able to command targets by getting open is a skill. Dotson wasn't able to do that in Washington or Philadelphia."

Not everyone is on board with the Atlanta Falcons signing Jahan Dotson

Barnwell is right in his assessment that the Dirty Birds are betting on his status as a former first-round pick, because they expect to turn his career around. And that first-round label should be validation that they know Dotson has the talent to revive his career despite failing to clear 300 yards in each of the last two seasons.

Barnwell noted that Dotson's 0.9 yards per route run across the last four seasons ranked 79th of 80 WRs who have run at least 1,000 routes. The 2022 first-round pick is known to be one of the worst separators in the NFL. It's why he was an elite contested catch guy who fizzled out in both Philadelphia and Washington.

Here's what Barnwell is forgetting: the Falcons are paying Dotson WR3 money ($7.5M a year) to operate as their WR2 until Branch settles into the offense. He's a guy they're merely banking on being better than Darnell Mooney was in 2025. All he has to be is a downfield threat and he'll be okay.

There's reason to believe the Penn State product could turn his career around. We know exactly what Dotson's role will be. But it might take more time for those outside of Falcons circles to get on board with such a high-risk, high reward signing.