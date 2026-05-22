Falcons’ offense has a $15 million sleeping giant everyone has forgotten about

The Atlanta Falcons' receiver room is one of the most interesting areas on the roster. They have a bona fide WR1 in Drake London, who is still vying for a new contract extension, and from there, things get dicey, as the lack of receiver depth behind London has been one of the major flaws of this roster.

However, Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham are fighting that issue like Rocky Balboa. They drafted Zachariah Branch in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft and they signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus. But while Branch is getting all the shine, Dotson could have the biggest impact on the WR room. And based on the assessment from Will McFadden, he had a strong start to OTAs.

The 2022 first-round pick is joining the Falcons where he will step in as the WR2 from Day 1 and complement London on the outside. They need field-stretching wideouts on the outside, and Dotson is enough of a big-play threat where he should be able to thrive in a full-time starting role in Atlanta.

Jahan Dotson could become the perfect Drake London running mate with the Falcons

The 26-year-old failed to clear 300 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, but he was also buried behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the Eagles' receiver room. But when he did see the field, he did some promising things that bodes well for his time in a better system with the Dirty Birds.

He caught just 18 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown last season, but he averaged nearly 15 yards per reception. In limited action, that's not something you can really complain about. Dotson comes with significantly more upside than Darnell Mooney or David Sills V, so it's a low-risk signing.

Cunningham and Stefanski didn't sign him to a two-year, $15 million deal for him to ride the bench. They're paying the Penn State product low-end WR3 money to operate as the WR2 until Branch starts to break out, but both of them are meant to offer the Atlanta the explosiveness they lacked in 2025.

Zaccheus is more of a short-term depth option out of the slot while Branch is a gadget guy who will. But in terms of stepping up downfield, Dotson offers more than both of them. The rookie speedster is best around the line of scrimmage, so Dotson will fill the role Mooney left behind when he was cut.

As a rookie with the Washington Commanders, Dotson was a solid red zone threat, hauling in seven touchdowns, but he is much more of a downfield threat than you'd make him out to be. He isn't the best separator, but still has the ability to win outside and is a very willing blocker in the run game.

London will be the alpha and the favorite target of Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa, but the fifth-year wideout will help create space for him and the other elite playmakers in Atlanta. And it wouldn't be all that surprising if he has a career-defining year in a loaded offense despite the QB concerns.

As far as reclamation projects go at WR3, Jahan Dotson is an interesting one, and deserves to be talked about more often.