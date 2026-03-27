NFL analyst just called it like it is when discussing Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa signing

According to NFL.com analyst Matt Okada, the Atlanta Falcons signing Tua Tagovailoa “might be the smartest move of the entire offseason.”

It’s a bold statement, but one that quickly starts to make sense when you look at the circumstances. The Falcons landed a proven starter and former Pro Bowl quarterback for just $1.3 million after the Miami Dolphins absorbed the financial hit from releasing him.

Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in 2024, is coming off a torn ACL suffered in November. Even in a best case scenario, his recovery timeline puts his availability for the start of the 2026 season in question, so signing Tagovailoa gives the Falcons a QB they can trust until he's ready to return.

Signing Tua Tagovailoa makes a lot more sense for the Atlanta Falcons than people want to admit

Even when he's healthy, Penix hasn’t yet shown clear franchise quarterback production. Across two seasons, he’s gone 4-8 as a starter with a 59.6% completion rate, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Falcons needed stability. More importantly, they needed flexibility. Instead, they found something better. Tagovailoa arrives in Atlanta with far more proven production than his recent narrative suggests.

Since 2022, he’s led the NFL in multiple major categories including touchdown rate, passing yards, and completion percentage. Since 2023, he owns a league best 69.9% completion rate and a 44-32 record as a starter.

He’s not a traditional MVP-caliber playmaker. But as Okada noted, the fit makes sense. “He has a specific skill set -- as more of a quick-hitting game manager than an MVP-level game changer -- but that could thrive in Kevin Stefanski's offense in Atlanta.”

Atlanta has made one thing clear: this isn’t a backup plan.

General manager Ian Cunningham emphasized that Tagovailoa was brought in to compete, not sit. And that competition could become very real, very quickly.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has already gone a step further, saying he “fully expects” Tagovailoa to be the Falcons’ Week 1 starter given Penix’s health situation.

That possibility changes everything. What looked like insurance now looks like a legitimate starting option, one the Falcons acquired for virtually nothing.

Exactly what it is

There’s no long-term risk. No financial burden. No pressure to rush Penix back onto the field. Instead, Atlanta bought time.

Time for Penix to recover. Time for him to develop. And time for the organization to evaluate what it truly has at the most important position in sports. And if Tagovailoa plays well? Then this goes from a smart move to a franchise-altering one.

The Falcons identified a need, waited for the right opportunity, and capitalized when it came, landing a proven starting quarterback at the lowest possible cost. That’s why analysts like Matt Okada are calling it what it is… The smartest move of the offseason.