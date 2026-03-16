Wild Tua Tagovailoa stat may have Falcons fans second-guessing their lack of belief

Atlanta Falcons fans online were in an uproar after the team signed Tua Tagovailoa, and to an extent, it's pretty justified. Tagovailoa was absolutely brutal for the Miami Dolphins in 2025, but a change of scenery could help him revive his career. He doesn't deserve to be written off before taking a snap.

Falcons fans seem to be forgetting that it wasn't too long ago that the 29-year-old looked like a half-decent starter who took the Dolphins to the playoffs on multiple occasions and led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 and completion percentage in 2024. Not to mention, Tua is a proven winner.

Here's a wild statistic about that. According to FanDuel, over the last six seasons since he was drafted Tagovailoa has a better record (44-32) as a starter than the Dirty Birds do (41-60). That is pathetic, but not surprising given the eight-year playoff drought in Atlanta that'll hopefully end soon.

Depending on how you slice this, he could be Atlanta's most viable starting option. Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from another significant knee injury, and even when he's healthy he hasn't been all that impressive. At the very least, Kevin Stefanski has a legitimate quarterback dilemma he must consider.

If Tua Tagovailoa has a successful bounce-back season, too many Atlanta Falcons fans are going to eat crow

It's one thing to be apprehensive about his injury history, especially due to his concussion problems, but Tagovailoa was majorly hampered by injury in 2025. He was dealing with a hip injury suffered in late 2024 that affected his mechanics, which also saw his decision-making and arm strength suffer.

With that in mind, the Falcons' offensive line will be the best unit the Alabama product has played behind in his NFL career to date, which people are forgetting about. The Dolphins gave him good weapons, but were never able to build a serviceable group in the trenches, yet he'll have two Pro Bowlers on his new OL.

This doesn't even account for throwing passes to Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts in Stefanski's system-- and he could be set up for further success if Jahan Dotson shines and they draft another receiver next month. If he won a lot in Miami, imagine what he could accomplish here.

The Alabama product would come with inherent risk if he wasn't playing for the league minimum, but he is. If he's able to beat out Penix for the starting job in training camp, the best-case scenario is that he silences the doubters and has a Sam Darnold-like resurgence and becomes the long-term starter.

And the worst case scenario? He sits behind Penix all year or struggles and is cut or is not retained next offseason. Given the financial investment, it's not like Stefanski and Tommy Rees are forced to hitch their wagon to the 2020 first-round pick, they brought him in to compete for the starting QB job with a high-upside youngster who many people still believe in.

His winning pedigree dates back to his college days, where he won a national championship with the Crimson Tide. And for a Falcons' team that has been one of the most tortured franchises in the NFL for the better part of the last half-decade, not only is QB stability the goal, a return to the playoffs is.

Nobody's expecting Tua to be a savior, but if he's as far removed from his injury concerns as we believe, he could certainly surprise some people in a marriage that should benefit both sides. And that means he could make the angry portion of the fanbase eat their words.