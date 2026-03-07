Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski sends clear message on Michael Penix Jr.’s future in Atlanta

When Kevin Stefanski was asked at the NFL Combine whether Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback once healthy, his answer was short… And revealing.

“Yeah, not big on giving out positions in February,” Stefanski said. “I think you guys know how I feel about Michael, and I'm excited about his trajectory. I also know he's focused on his rehab, which is the right thing to do.”

Stefanski, new GM Ian Cunningham, and president of football operations Matt Ryan have all taken a measured approach. Supportive? Yes. Committed? Not publicly. Cunningham admitted he didn’t scout Penix heavily coming out of Washington because he was with the Chicago Bears, who were locked in on Caleb Williams at No. 1. His evaluation of Penix is ongoing.

“You evaluate the games that he's played,” Cunningham said, “but there's more than just playing.”

The reality is that the Falcons' front office is still unsure about Michael Penix Jr.'s future

This front office didn’t draft Penix. They inherited him. And they aren’t going to paint themselves into a corner. Penix has said he expects to be ready by Week 1. But ACL timelines vary, and the start of the season is still six months away.

And with Kirk Cousins all but gone, the Falcons will look to add another QB either to compete with, or back up Penix. The speculation machine has already started, with names ranging from Malik Willis to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and experienced Stefanski connections like Joe Flacco.

But the key detail often missed in that noise? Stefanski never suggested dissatisfaction with Penix. He suggested patience.

It’s easy to frame this as a lack of belief. Falcons fans have heard enough quarterback uncertainty since the final season of Matt Ryan under center. Atlanta hasn’t had the same Week 1 starter since 2021.

But this feels less like doubt and more like disciplined roster building.

Stefanski praised Penix’s ability to work progressions, layer throws, and push the ball downfield. He’s complimented his development. Ryan has noted how aggressively Penix is attacking rehab. The only thing they’ve refused to do is guarantee him the job in March. And frankly, that’s smart.

A new regime evaluating a quarterback they didn’t draft, one coming off an ACL tear, one who went 3-6 as a starter while showing flashes but inconsistency, would be negligent not to explore options.

Stefanski’s answer told us three things:

They like Michael Penix Jr. They aren’t committing to anything in February. The Falcons will keep every option open.

That’s not a retreat from Penix. It’s a reminder that in today’s NFL, certainty at quarterback is earned, not inherited. And over the next few months, Atlanta’s will decide whether Penix’s trajectory matches their timeline.