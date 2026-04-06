NFL executives' assessment of Falcons' free agency could not be more off-base

The Atlanta Falcons did not set up their new general manager with a great situation to start out. They were limited with cap space, faced decisions on a couple of big-name free agents, and held just five draft picks.

Ian Cunningham had to debut with a clear and strategic plan to turn the Falcons into the team everyone thinks they can be. And he had a solid plan that included signing bargain-bin free agents who would bring the depth they lacked under Terry Fontenot. While it hasn't garnered the headlines, he is setting his team up for an active 2027 offseason with plenty of cap space and draft capital.

Nevertheless, you can't please everyone, including executives around the NFL. The Athletic checked in with NFL executives regarding their thoughts on free agency, and everyone they spoke to was pretty harsh on Cunningham's thought process in his first offseason in Atlanta.

These executives referred to the Falcons' offseason model as "a grab back of we don't know what we're doing", which for starters doesn't make sense, but also couldn't be less indicative of what the new regime accomplished this offseason.

Ian Cunningham isn't making any friends around the league as Falcons GM

With that said, they are entitled to their opinion, even if it is harsh. They blasted Cunningham's lack of aggression, mentioning how the feel of the team hasn't changed. They also called out the decision to let Kaden Elliss return to their division rival, which confirmed that league perception isn't on his side.

With that in mind, Cunningham has made a lot of smart, yet uninspired moves this offseason. Bringing back Austin Hooper and Olamide Zaccheaus provides depth and flexibility, Christian Harris has the talent to replace Elliss, and signing Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari help provide depth at the newly-concerning edge position. And for value deals, there's a lot of impact to be had.

Yes, their starting lineup isn't improved; you could even argue they are slightly worse without Elliss. But a team doesn't win with their starting lineup; they win with depth. We saw it at wide receiver last season, an injury to Drake London and free fall of Darnell Mooney destroyed the offense.

Now, you look at the position and you have London, Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, and likely a rookie to give Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa more options. Not to mention, Hooper will play a larger role, along with Pitts, in Kevin Stefanski's tight-end heavy scheme.

The balance of this offense has improved; they are better equipped to deal with an injury or two. The Dirty Birds will get their starting offensive line, including Kaleb McGary, back, and you have an extra option at quarterback.

This team is also banking on the continued development of many different young players like Penix Jr., Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts, and the oft-forgotten Billy Bowman Jr. on the defense. This roster is already talented, so it's not like much work was required in the first place.

Point being, the notion that this team isn't remarkably better is a fair one. But that doesn't mean Cunningham has had a disastrous first chapter as a GM. He's building a deeper team with the vision of upgrading significantly in 2027. Not to mention, setting up Bijan Robinson and London extensions.