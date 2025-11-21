NFL Insider’s jaw-dropping prediction turns up the heat on crumbling Falcons' offense

Atlanta Falcons fans have been on the verge of grabbing their pitchforks and torches to run offensive coordinator Zac Robinson out of town. The offense has been that disappointing, as they aren't barely even league average through 11 weeks.

Robinson's scheme has been horrendous. He has failed to average 20 points per game with an uber-talented lineup, ruining another season where fans entered with high expectations.

Ridding the franchise of the second-year OC would likely come from his firing, but, apparently, NFL insider Tom Pelissero believes he could be trending toward a head coaching job in the near future, listing him as one of his 24 young coaching candidates to watch .

Zac Robinson stunningly named as a potential head coach candidate

There is no worse scheme in the NFL than the Falcons' offense. It is as uncreative, basic, and predictable as you could imagine.

Thinking he is heading toward a head coaching job is delusional. Pelissero seems to have just named every coach he could think of in his article. And his reasoning makes his argument even worse.

"A star quarterback at Oklahoma State who was drafted by the Patriots and bounced around for parts of four NFL seasons, Robinson worked as a private QB tutor and Pro Football Focus analyst before Sean McVay hired him as the Rams' assistant QBs coach in 2019. While Atlanta's offense has been inconsistent this season, ranking 16th in yards (332.5 per game) and 27th in points (19.5), Robinson has the traits -- detailed, organized, demanding, charismatic -- to be a head coach eventually, whether at the NFL or college level." Tom Pelissero

I am sure Robinson is a great person to be around, but that only matters so much. We have seen that with the Falcons this year; Raheem Morris has a great personality, but that doesn't make him a good head coach.

Being "detailed, organized, demanding, and charismatic" won't fix his scheme.

Teams looking to hire an offensive-minded head coach are looking for someone like Ben Johnson who can mastermind a top-flight offense, not someone who is grossly mismanaging the elite personnel most play-callers can only dream of being able to utilize.

Rubbing shoulders with Sean McVay doesn't automatically make you a good coach (e.g. Morris and Brandon Staley). Robinson doesn't have the makings of a young, upcoming head coach. He has shown no ability to adjust on the fly, instead relying solely on the talent of his players.

It consists of motioning a tight end to where they are running the ball or motioning a wide receiver to indicate a passing play. Or, you can just look at the down marker; if it is first down, they are running the ball. If it is second, third, or fourth down, they are passing.

If any owner is crazy enough to hire Robinson, Falcons fans would personally deliver gifts to their doorstep. But maybe his alma mater is still interested?