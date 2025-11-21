Once-questioned Falcons' draft pick is finally breaking out in epic fashion

Jalon Walker is 21 years old, eight games into his NFL career, and already turning countless heads.

This week, Pro Football Focus placed Walker 15th on its Top 15 rookies list through Week 11, a debut that reflects how quickly the former Georgia star has transformed the pass-rush of the Atlanta Falcons so soon in his NFL career.

Through 11 weeks, he ranks:

10th among edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade (76.5)

3rd among rookie edge rushers in pass-rush grade (70.7)

17 total pressures, 4 sacks, 2 quarterback hits

21% positive-play rate in run defense (elite for a rookie)

Only a 6% negative-play rate on 100 run snaps

Coverage remains his lone weakness (five catches on six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown, with a 147.9 passer rating allowed) but the Falcons didn’t draft him to drop into space. They drafted him to change the physicality of their defense with his versatility. And he’s doing that immediately.

Jalon Walker has been a lone bright spot for the struggling Falcons

Inside the building, the tone is the same from every direction: this kid is different.

“I'm fired up about how he's playing,” head coach Raheem Morris said. “I hate for the young man that he hasn't been able to get some wins with the way he's been playing. All those guys up front, they’re playing hard, playing physical, is what he's been able to do. He's brought us some real leadership, some authentic leadership from a young guy. He's bringing us a style of play, and he's turned to that leader that we thought he could be when we drafted him, and I love watching him grow and mature here as a Falcon.”

“He's a ball player, man,”said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. “You see the run defense. You see a guy who just gets to the ball. He might do it a little unique way and different way, but he's going to be productive. He's going to find a way to affect the ball in a major way. And he's a guy that's starting to learn how to rush from the edge, which is really cool to see because, as we all know, that's just time on task.”

Even Jessie Bates III, the eight-year veteran and emotional center of the secondary, had something to say: "Whether he's 21 years old or 31 years old, some people just got it. and I think JWalk has it for sure."

This is not normal. Not for a rookie. Not for a midseason conversation. And especially not on a 3-7 team, because the ex-Georgia star's Defensive Rookie of the Year argument becomes clearer with every passing game.

The Falcons haven’t had a double-digit sack season since Vic Beasley in 2016. They haven’t had a seven-sack season since 2019. Their pass rush drought is one of the most discussed deficiencies in the league.

But even as a rookie, Walker already looks like the one capable of ending it.