One Falcons defender could flip the entire narrative with a breakout performance

The Atlanta Falcons walk into Week 10 down two key defenders at the worst possible time. Surprise star LB Divine Deablo remains on injured reserve, and his replacement, JD Bertrand is banged up and trending toward a limited role after struggling in expanded snaps the past two weeks.

That leaves Atlanta’s linebacker room stretched thin just as the Colts bring in one of the NFL’s most punishing run games and one of the league’s most productive rookie tight ends. In other words: the Falcons don’t have the luxury of waiting around for someone to step up.

They need a difference-maker on Sunday, one who’s actually built for this matchup. And that’s where NFL journeyman Ronnie Harrison Jr. comes into the fold.

The real story behind the linebacker shakeup

Deablo’s arrival transformed Atlanta’s defense into a top 10 unit. His hybrid linebacker/safety skill set allowed Jeff Ulbrich to build a positionless, fast, matchup-driven front seven.

But since Deablo went down in Week 7, the Falcons have been scrambling to find anyone who could replicate pieces of his role. Bertrand was thrown in first, but he showed clear issues with tracking, pursuit angles, and second-level discipline as the Falcons fell 34-10 to a terrible Dolphins team.

By Week 9, Atlanta made a move. Bertrand’s snaps were cut nearly in half, and Ronnie Harrison Jr. quietly absorbed the load, jumping to 41 defensive snaps.

This is where the value-added angle kicks in -- a detail most fans, and most writers, aren’t talking about: Harrison is the closest thing the Falcons have to a Deablo replica.

Both are former safeties who converted to linebackers. Both excel in 3-4 hybrid looks. Both can play the run and hold up against tight ends. And both have the athletic range to clean up mistakes behind them.

Bertrand is a traditional LB. Harrison is a hybrid defender built for modern offenses. That distinction matters against the Colts more than almost any opponent on Atlanta’s schedule.

Here’s why:

Jonathan Taylor thrives by manipulating linebackers

The Colts’ RPO game targets indecisive second level defenders.

Rookie TE Tyler Warren destroys slow-reacting linebackers up the seam.

The 28-year-old's range, coverage instincts, and safety DNA give Atlanta the best possible matchup counter.

And there’s another hidden angle that makes this week especially intriguing: Harrison spent the last two seasons with the Colts. He practiced against Jonathan Taylor. He learned the same run schemes he now has to stop. And he saw how Indy designs their tight end progressions.

That’s why this isn’t a normal “next man up” scenario. This is a rare moment where a player’s traits, opponent familiarity, and increased opportunity all converge in a matchup that absolutely demands it.

A breakout performance from the 2018 third-round pick out of Alabama wouldn’t just fill a gap. It could fundamentally shift how this game unfolds, how the defense looks until Deablo returns, and how Atlanta’s second half of the season is defined.

This is the kind of game where one defender truly can flip the narrative. And the Falcons are betting that defender will be Ronnie Harrison Jr.