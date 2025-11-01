Revisiting how the Falcons' offseason has fared right before the midseason mark

The Atlanta Falcons spent just over $91 million in free agency prior to season, so that begs the question: How good was the Panthers free agency actually?

Eight weeks in, we finally have real answers.

When ESPN’s Bill Barnwell revisited every team’s offseason, he slotted Atlanta into the “slightly above expectations” tier.

The story of Atlanta’s offseason is the defense. It had to be.

After years of mid results and mismatched personnel, Morris and GM Terry Fontenot attacked the roster with intent, finding players who fit their scheme, not just a depth chart.

The best example is Divine Deablo.

After being signed to just a two-year, $14 million deal, he’s quickly become one of the most important players on the roster. And nothing has shown that more than how badly the Falcons have struggled while he’s been injured.

The rookie class is becoming the backbone of Atlanta’s defensive turnaround

Let’s start with the headliner: James Pearce Jr.. The Falcons gave up a 2026 first-round pick to move back into April’s first round and grab him at No. 26 overall.

And while he only has 0.5 sacks through seven games, the numbers don’t tell the full story. Pearce’s burst off the edge is clear, and his 12 quarterback pressures rank among the most by any rookie in football.

That move has aged beautifully, especially when you consider Jalon Walker’s development on the opposite side. Walker can do it all: standing up off the edge, dropping into space, even mugging A-gaps to disguise coverage looks.

Xavier Watts, the third-round safety who some analysts projected as a Day 2 reach, looks like a steal.

He’s already posted 41 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions, earning NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors. Even Billy Bowman Jr. looked like another hit before his hamstring injury, but hasn't played since Week 4 against Commanders.

Together, this rookie class has helped shape a defense that is currently allowing the least passing yards per game in the entire NFL at just 141.2 yards and 7 TDs.

The one clear whiff? Morgan Fox. Atlanta guaranteed $3 million to a veteran who didn’t make it out of camp. But the fact that’s the worst offseason move is encouraging.

What’s most noticeable about this Falcons team isn’t a stat or ranking, it’s how cohesive they look.

The defense communicates. The effort is consistent. And for the first time in years, Atlanta feels like a team with a defensive identity strong enough to anchor the rest of the roster.

It’s not perfect, and the offense still has growing pains with Michael Penix Jr. finding his rhythm, but this team finally has a foundation that looks built for the long haul.