Jeff Ulbrich's dream season has been aided by Falcons' key defensive return

While Michael Penix Jr. and the explosive young offense have stolen most of the national attention, the real foundation of Atlanta’s 2025 success lies on the other side of the ball.

Under head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the Falcons’ defense has quietly become one of the NFL’s most complete units, and is currently the most productive in football—which has made Ulbrich an early head coaching candidate.

And it all starts with one man, one superstar CB: A.J. Terrell.

A hamstring injury suffered in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings forced him to miss two games (Weeks 3 and 4) before Atlanta’s Week 5 bye.

It could’ve very easily been a turning point in the wrong direction for a defense still finding its rhythm. But instead, it became the moment that showed just how vital he is to everything they do.

Since returning in Week 6, Terrell has made it clear he hasn’t lost a step. In fact, despite his injury, he’s having one of the best seasons of his career.

A.J. Terrell has allowed an average of 1.2 yards of separation when targeted this season, the least separation allowed of any DB thrown at 5+ times this season, per @NextGenStats 🔒



A.J. Terrell's return came at the perfect time for the Falcons' defense

Through three games played, Terrell has surrendered just seven catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. Not too shabby.

When Ulbrich took over as defensive coordinator, Atlanta’s defense was “good but not great.” That’s changed fast. The scheme has shifted from cautious to confrontational, including more man coverage, more disguised pressures, and more confidence in the personnel.

The All-Pro's presence allows that freedom. With him healthy, the Dirty Birds can roll coverages, blitz from the slot, and trust their corners to hold up one on one. Even Dee Alford enjoyed a career game in Terrell's return to the lineup.

The difference showed in their Week 6 win over Buffalo, when even reigning MVP Josh Allen couldn’t find rhythm and was held to a 57.7% completion rate and a season-low 180 passing yards

Penix Jr. and the offense will keep developing, and there will be bumps along the way. But the Falcons are proving week after week that they no longer need to win by shootouts.

Their defense led by playmakers like Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and a surprisingly dominant front seven has become their true identity. And the 2025 Draft class has been a gold mine.

With Terrell back to 100% and locking down WR1's again, the Falcons’ defense isn’t just quietly dominating, it’s leading the NFC’s most intriguing team right into the playoff picture.

If this version of the unit holds, the Falcons won’t just be a feel-good story in October. They’ll be a team no one wants to see come December, powered by a defense that looks ready for anything the postseason might bring.