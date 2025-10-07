One month was all it took for Terry Fontenot's 2025 draft class to win fans over

The Atlanta Falcons are back at .500 with a 2-2 record after a 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. It was a much-needed victory for a Falcons team that was desperate for an offensive breakthrough entering the bye, especially after the Carolina Panthers blanked them in Week 3.

While the Falcons received multiple impactful performances on offense, including from quarterback Michael Penix Jr, running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts, it was their two rookie defensive first-round draft picks that also showed great progression in Sunday's win.

Many are high on the Falcons' offense this season; however, their first-round draft picks, linebackers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., have both had a valuable impact on Atlanta's defense through the team's first month.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr are the future of the Falcons defense

The two are key pieces to a Falcons defense that has been leads the NFL in total defense this season, which has been a pleasant surprise for Falcons fans. The pair have shined alongside rookie defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr.

Watts may have been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month, but all four youngsters are paving the way for an exciting future under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Walker and Pearce had an impact on defense in the Falcons' win over the Commanders, receiving respectable PFF grades against Washington. Walker was the Falcons' highest graded defensive player with a 69.0 PFF grade, though he only recorded two tackles and one pressure.

The former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker, however, was stellar in the rushing game, as he earned a 76.7 PFF pass rush grade.

Pearce earned a PFF grade of 56.3 in Week 4, while recording two pressures. Pearce played on six run-defense snaps but didn't record any positive or negative grades as a result.

Walker and Pearce's contributions on defense are vital for the Falcons' playoff hunt this season and to compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title. And they'll be even more important in slowing down reigning MVP Josh Allen's rhythm when he and the Bills come to town in Week 6 after a tough loss in Week 5.

The two rookie pass-rushers will continue to improve as the season goes on for the Falcons, as the team will need the pair to have a massive impact when the Falcons take on on the high-octane Buffalo offense on Monday Night Football this coming week.

