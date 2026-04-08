Latest NFL Draft rumor points to perfect prospect falling into Falcons' lap

If you ask anybody what the Atlanta Falcons' offense needs in the 2026 NFL Draft, speed at receiver would be atop the list along with large humans in the trenches and cornerback help. But unlike those other needs, WR depth is a luxury the Falcons' new regime can easily take advantage of on Day 2.

Names have been floated out there left and right. Zachariah Branch. Ted Hurst. Germie Bernard. The list goes on and on, and because of that depth, it's no requirement for Atlanta to go WR at 48. However, a new report could shape their approach at pick 79, or even on early day 3 if applicable.

NFL Draft guru Tony Pauline reported that the Falcons have a 30 visit planned with Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., noting the Dirty Birds are apparently interested in him. And in terms of what they need, Coleman could fill every box for this front office without the price tag of a Branch or Hurst.

Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr. is reportedly on the Atlanta Falcons' radar

The Falcons signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus this offseason, but neither of them are players that would make me feel comfortable passing on a WR. As I mentioned, big-play potential behind Drake London was invisible in this offense in 2025, so Coleman would certainly change that and help open up the offense for either Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa.

The 22-year-old was Beau Pribula's top target for the Tigers in 2025 after transferring to Mizzou from Mississippi State, which marked his fourth school in as many seasons. He played for Deion Sanders at Jackson State and also had a stint at Louisville, so his track record is honestly very impressive.

At 5-foot-10 and 1/4 and 179 pounds, Coleman is on the smaller side, but his explosiveness makes up for that. He ran a 4.49 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine but plays faster, and will also offer the Falcons value on special teams--something they're evidently looking for from any WR they draft.

Atlanta badly needs some juice in the return game, and by the looks of it, Coleman is willing to provide that in addition to inhabiting a role in the passing game. The star wideout averaged over 12 yards per reception across his last three seasons at the Power Four level and is a good field-stretching slot WR.

Coleman impressed at the Senior Bowl, and reportedly improved his 40 time at Missouri's Pro Day, but isn't at risk of playing himself out of range in Atlanta. He isn't someone the Falcons should take over Branch or Hurst, but as an explosive alternative in the late-third or early fourth round, they could do worse.