Falcons might have Tyreek Hill-like draft steal waiting for them on Draft Day 3

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to add more juice to their receiver room, and their model for that to do so should be Tyreek Hill. Hill was released by the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but signing a polarizing WR whose coming off a gruesome knee injury and is the wrong side of 30 is not the play.

In terms of the current receiver room behind Drake London, signing Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus is a strong start, but that shouldn't deter Ian Cunningham from adding another wideout to the picture in the NFL Draft, especially if he's able to capitalize on the depth of this class on Day 3.

While this Falcons' offense desperately needs explosiveness and new WRs coach Robert Prince coached Hill in Miami in 2025, they are better suited to steer clear from him. But luckily, there's one receiver prospect who has burners that looks eerily similar to the eight-time Pro Bowler's own speed.

If the Atlanta Falcons are looking for a Tyreek Hill-esque speed threat, Brennen Thompson is their guy

That player is Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson. Not only did Pro Football Focus' Lauren Gray compare Thompson to Hill, his speed makes him a worthwhile gamble on Day 3 of the draft. So instead of signing the future Hall of Famer, drafting a younger, more exciting alternative is the move.

The 22-year-old transferred to Mississippi State after stints with Oklahoma and Texas, where he caught 57 passes for 1,054 yards, and six touchdowns in 2025. For a receiver who failed to see the field consistently and had never cleared 300 yards in a season until this year, that's a major breakout.

Thompson's numbers are great, but the thing does best at is run. During the NFL combine a few weeks ago, he logged a 4.26 40-yard dash, which marked the best time of the entire 2026 combine and a 1.54 second 10-yard split. And with how speed kills in the case of guys like Hill, you already know teams were taking notice, especially the Falcons, who met with Thompson in Indianapolis.

For as explosive as the All-SEC wideout is, he's still projected to be an early Day 3 pick, which is mainly because of measurables. He measured in at 5-foot-9 and 3/8 and 164 pounds at the combine, so if he wants to truly stick around in the nFL, he needs to put on some weight since WRs that small hardly succeed.

The former four-star recruit has proven that when utilized correctly, he can be dangerous. Something the Dirty Birds' offense sorely lacked in 2025 was any sort of explosive chops in the passing game, as Darnell Mooney and Drake London both got hurt and the rest of the WR room was nothing special.

You think guys like David Sills V are the sort of vertical threat this offense needs? Ha, try again. Even guys like Casey Washington hardly played, so revamping this WR room isn't a one-move fix. They need to rely on London less, and complementing him with more speed has clearly been a priority.

The Hill comps make too much sense, so instead of drafting someone like Zachariah Branch or Germie Bernard in the second round, I would be on board with the Falcons drafting the best true deep threat in the entire draft in Thompson a couple of rounds later.