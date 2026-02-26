Painfully obvious Falcons' draft target is starting to gain some serious steam

Since the Atlanta Falcons don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the pressure is on for Ian Cunningham to deliver in his first draft as GM. But an impressive showing will require him to chase value in later rounds, starting with Round 2, where the Falcons make their first pick at No. 48 overall.

The list of needs in Atlanta is endless. Wide receiver. Cornerback. Both interior offensive and defensive line. Tight end. That's a lot of holes to fill for a team that will be making just five picks, but wide receiver is by far the most pressing of those needs as 2026 is yet another stellar receiver class.

The Dirty Birds' main priority should be adding another weapon for Michael Penix Jr. and thankfully, one player makes too much sense. While identifying every team's ideal 2026 NFL Draft target, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport penned Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. as the guy for Atlanta.

Cooper was Fernando Mendoza's top receiver for a national championship-winning Hoosiers team, which has seen his draft stock skyrocket as of late. He caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025 and is now being looked at as a guy who could be drafted as early as the second round, where Davenport thinks the Falcons should pick him up to bolster the offense.

Omar Cooper Jr. could be the weapon who helps unlock the Atlanta Falcons' offense

The Falcons badly need help at receiver. Drake London's future is up in the air amid uncertainity about his new contract extension, but that's where the WR room gets bad. As Davenport noted, Darnell Mooney is a likely cap casualty and no other receiver besides London on the depth chart will cut it.

"With Darnell Mooney the subject of trade speculation and a potential cap casualty, the Falcons need a receiver who can contribute early. Cooper could fit that bill." Gary Davenport

The Falcons badly need receivers who can step in and immediately contribute, and Cooper is exactly that. The 22-year-old played in the slot last season, but has the versatility to play both inside and out, so even though he is a big small to play outside, he is one of the best separators in this draft class.

Cooper led the Big 10 in yards per catch in 2025 and is fantastic after the catch. So for a Falcons' offense who is searching for weapons that'll both provide some vertical juice and be a good fit in Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees' offensive system, Cunningham should look no further than Cooper.

There is no world in which the Falcons don't leave this offseason without addressing the receiver positon: it's just all a matter of how. And for an Atlanta offense looking to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr. by surrounding him with elite talent, Cooper will only help his upward trajectory in Year 3.