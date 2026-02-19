Designing the New-Look Falcons Offense Behind Two Fast Rising Prospects

As the Falcons enter the Kevin Stefanski era, the mandate in Flowery Branch has shifted. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is bringing a system predicated on his marriage of the run and the pass, utilizing heavy personnel to create mismatches. With key pieces already in place despite questions centered around the quarterback spotdr and the future of Kyle Pitts, Atlanta could be a few pieces away from becoming annual division threats in the NFC South.

Offense: The YAC King and the In-Line Hybrid

Rees and Stefanski run an offense that demands versatility. They want wide receivers who can lower the shoulder in the run game and tight ends who can operate as an extension of the offensive line without sacrificing vertical speed.

The WR Sleeper: Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana). One of the fastest-rising names in the 2026 cycle, Cooper is the scheme darling of the draft. He's a YAC (Yards After Catch) machine who led the Big Ten in yards per catch, and Cooper isn't just a finesse burner, he’s got elite contact balance with the ball in his hands -- traits Stefanski and Rees prioritize for the power-slot role. He functions like a hybrid running back once the ball is in his hands, making him the perfect complement to Drake London’s boundary presence.

The TE Sleeper: Oscar Delp (Georgia). Staying local as a product from nearby Athens, Delp is a fast riser that is expected to test extremely well at the NFL Combine next week. With Pitts' future up in the air, Delp would provide alignment versatility with SEC experience, intwertwined with an athletic profile as elite as any flex weapon in the class. His ability to line up in-line, seal a defensive end, and then leak out on a play-action crosser fits the Stefanski blueprint perfectly.

Ultimately, the modern NFL draft is no longer a search for the best athlete, but a hunt for the best prospect that fits exactly what you want to do on either side of the ball. By prioritizing players like Cooper, and like Delp -- prospects who offer specific mechanical solutions to a coordinator’s tactical problems -- Atlanta's front office could prove that scheme fit is the ultimate equalizer. In 2026, the teams that find the hidden gears in a draft littered with talent in the middle rounds will be the ones that sustain long-term success. For Matt Ryan and company, they hope it's in-house.