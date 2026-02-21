Polarizing ex-Falcons assistant to join Klint Kubiak's coaching staff with Raiders

The Atlanta Falcons' special teams were a major sore spot in 2025, and Marquice Williams is a big reason as to why. The kicking game was a nightmare until the Falcons signed Zane Gonzalez, but the amount of big plays the kick coverage team allowed was the biggest reason for their lack of success.

For as bad as the special teams unit Williams ran was, it didn't take long for him to find new work. While Kevin Stefanski opted not to retain him in favor of hiring Craig Aukerman to take over his position, Williams took his talents to the AFC West to join the Las Vegas Raiders' new coaching staff.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the 40-year-old was hired by Klint Kubiak to serve as the Raiders' senior special teams assistant. It's not another STC job, but at least his experience coaching in Atlanta can be put to good use in the opposite conference and on the other side of the country.

Ex-Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams was hired by Raiders but with a weird title

It's a bit odd to see Williams receive that specific title in Sin City. The Falcons hired another cast-off special teams coach in Chase Blackburn and he got an assistant special teams coordinator label, so the Raiders either think very highly of the veteran coach or want him to mentor a young coordinator.

Frankly, I'm not sure what Kubiak is seeing. The Falcons' return game was awful to the point that Raheem Morris publicly called out Williams after a Week 13 loss to the New York Jets which basically confirmed Atlanta wouldn't be keeping him after Morris was fired. And that was clearly the right call.

Despite some minor red flags, Williams has solid experience with both the Chargers and Lions that should translate seamlessly for a rebuilding team. Luckily, he's coaching with a franchise where the expectations could not possibly be lower, so he will have at least a decent-sized leash in Las Vegas.

Something that's incredibly valuable about hiring Williams is that he served as a head coach at the East-West Shrine Game in each of the last two seasons. That means he could help Kubiak get adjusted in an advisory sense, while spending most of his time working with the special teams core.

Williams was never the best special teams coach, but I hope I speak for all Falcons fans when I say I hope he finds success elsewhere. Ideally, this divorce is best for both parties.