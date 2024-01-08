10 Atlanta Falcons players that won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
7. Richie Grant
As great as Jessie Bates was in the 2023 season, Grant balanced it out with frustrating moments. The safety is likely going to be cut or moved off of during the offseason. Grant continually makes costly mistakes and clearly isn't a fit for the direction this team is attempting to move.
He lost snaps to rookie Hellams who made it clear the level of play they were getting from Grant. The Falcons have some great pieces on defense but the final two games showed how far they have to go. Whether they gave up on the coach, offense, or simply regressed the defense clearly should expect changes as well.
8. Jeff Okudah
After the injury Okudah wasn't the same player for the Atlanta defense. He quickly lost snaps to rookie Clark Phillips and was pushed out of the rotation. The question here is whether or not that is due to health or simply Okudah struggling.
Regardless, it is hard to see the Falcons bringing back Jeff after he fell out of the rotation. The team still has to pay A.J. and has found a second option in Phillips. The veteran had some great moments early but faded throughout the season.