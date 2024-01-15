10 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to return in 2024
7. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
Cordarrelle Patterson still has a place on the Atlanta Falcons—even with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Patterson brings energy, he can do a little of everything, and he is the best kick returner ever. Arthur Smith this past season failed to use him correctly. Patterson should have seen more snaps at wide receiver and should have been put in motion at the snap.
Watching him with the ball in his hands brought energy to everyone. He still has value and the Falcons should not let him walk out the door.
8. Bud Dupree, OLB
Bud Dupree was a surprisingly good player this past season. As a veteran who had struggled with injury throughout his career, he, for the most part, was able to stay on the field.
Dupree played the most snaps at his position and was fairly productive in both the pass and run game. He is worth bringing back.