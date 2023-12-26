10 Atlanta Falcons who should make the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Ten players who should represent the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
7. Calais Campbell - Defensive end
We all knew what Calais Campbell would bring to this Atlanta Falcons team but I don't think any of us knew he would be this impactful in what is his 16th season in the NFL.
Yes, he has sacked the quarterback 5.5 times, but I am focused on his run defense. He has been one of the best in the NFL as a run defender. Just watch him for one drive and you will come away impressed. He stacks his blockers better than anyone and knows how to blow up any play.
6. David Onyemata - Defensive tackle
We have seen a difference in this Falcons defense when David Onyemata has been inactive. This dude is the engine for this defense.
You hear all about defensive tackles "occupying blockers" and that is exactly what Onyemata does. He has also put some pressure on the quarterback even if he hasn't put up the sack numbers. He deserves to make the Pro Bowl.