13 Veteran free agents who give Atlanta a chance to improve this summer
By Nick Halden
5. Melvin Ingram
Another aging edge rusher who it becomes easy to make the case for signing. At this point there really isn't a move Atlanta can make at the position that doesn't give them a chance to improve. The team has lost both Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. At the very least go out and sign a veteran that can help Trice and Ebiketie develop and adjust to the league.
Ingram's last productive season was in 2022 giving reason to believe there could still be something left in the tank for the veteran.
6. Hunter Renfrow
The former Raiders receiver fits exactly the type of players Atlanta has been adding to the offense. Smaller targets that will help open up space for Kyle Pitts and Drake London. While adding Darnell Mooney has gone a long way in fixing the unit you still have only two receivers you can rely on.
Bring in Renfrow to compete with Rondale Moore for the third receiver role. At worst you make the unit much deeper while giving you a chance to find a surprise contributor.
7. Justin Houston
Of the cheap veteran pass rushers still on the market, there is an argument Houston is the best fit. The former Georgia Bulldog isn't far removed from being a productive player and would be given the chance to return to his home state.
Houston has a high ceiling as a rotational edge rusher and at worst is a great asset for Atlanta's young unit. Bring in the veteran and allow him the chance to win a role and at worst help Trice and Ebiketie.