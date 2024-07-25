2023 Atlanta Falcons contributors in new landing spots this season
By Nick Halden
Tight end Jonnu Smith- Miami Dolphins
Another key piece for the Falcons who will attempt to help Miami go on a playoff run. Parting ways with Smith was a bit of a surprise. However, when you consider the personnel Zac Robinson is likely to run the move makes sense. Jonnu Smith would have been overpaid and underutilized in Atlanta's current offensive scheme.
It clears the way for the offense Atlanta wants to run and Smith now is in a great spot behind two elite receivers. With a capable head coach unlikely to use Smith in jet sweeps a step forward in production should be expected.
Corner Jeff Okudah- Houston Texans
Why the Falcons chose not to bring back Okudah was obvious. After Okudah's injury, the production took a step back and the corner was never quite the same. With the emergence of Clark Phillips and veteran Mike Hughes still under contract parting ways made sense for both sides.
Okudah joins a very talented young Texans team that believes they can be a Super Bowl contender. With so much young talent around him, Okudah has a chance to thrive in a system that will fit his skillset. While Atlanta's current lack of corner depth calls the move into question it was the right choice and gives Okudah the chance to put his career back on track.