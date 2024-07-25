2023 Atlanta Falcons contributors in new landing spots this season
By Nick Halden
Receiver Mack Hollins- Buffalo Bills
Mack Hollins most memorable moments in a Falcons uniform didn't happen on the field. It was appearing to yell at his quarterback or his distaste for proper footwear. Hollins time in Atlanta was memorable but unproductive.
If you can't land with Patrick Mahomes the Bills and Josh Allen are a close second. If there is any quarterback in the league who can get the most out of Mack it is Allen. Buffalo lacks receiver depth and will give the veteran a chance to win a contributing role.
Center Matt Hennessy- Philadelphia Eagles
Beat out by Drew Dalman it was time for the Falcons and Hennessy to part ways. Landing in Philly as a depth piece perhaps the veteran can find his way into the lineup with a very strong camp and preseason. It will be an uphill battle for the former Falcon.
Corner Tre Flowers-Jacksonville Jaguars
Flowers finding a landing spot while players like Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard remain on the market points to the oddity of the process at times. Flowers wasn't a meaningful contributor for the Falcons and isn't likely to be missed. Following Atlanta's former defensive coordinator to Jacksonville as a possible depth piece works well for the former Falcon.