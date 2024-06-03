3 Falcons who could lose their jobs to rookies
1. EDGE Lorenzo Carter could lose his starting job to rookie Bralen Trice
The Falcons have huge hopes for rookie third-round pick Bralen Trice. They waited until the third round to take their most pressing need and they were ecstatic that they could land a player of Trice's caliber on day two.
Lorenzo Carter is a fine player who went into the draft slated as a starter. However, the rookie out of Washington immediately becomes a strong bet to demote him on the depth chart.
Trice isn't going to be your normal rookie. He comes out of college with a lot of experience and production. His excellent technique will help him crack the starting lineup at a position that has always been difficult for rookies.