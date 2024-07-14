3 NFC quarterbacks clearly ahead of Kirk Cousins in NFC and 2 who aren't
By Nick Halden
Jalen Hurts
The best version of Jalen Hurts is in the same conversation as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, not Kirk Cousins. With that said, if the player Hurts was to end the year is who he is going forward teams will take Cousins as the better starter.
This is a bit of a weird evaluation based simply on how drastically different Hurts' level of play has been in the last two years. Philly should be an unstoppable offense with elite weapons and unstoppable short-yardage play. Ending the season they were anything but looking completely lost.
Hurts catches a lot of blame for this and rightly so. However, let's be fair here and acknowledge just how elite Hurts has been for a large portion of the last two years. If that guy shows up again it is a Stafford, Hurts, and Prescott debate for who is the best starter in the conference.
Hurts has a compelling case over Prescott in his ability as a rusher and having more playoff success. If this is the player who shows up in the 2024 season with all due respect to Kirk, they will not be in the same conversation.