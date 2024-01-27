3 Reasons Arthur Blank landed the perfect head coach for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot retains his position and leadership in Atlanta
Arthur Blank will be in charge of football operations with Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris working together. The biggest fear with the rumors of Bill Belichick being hired was what would happen with roster management. We have seen what Bill has done each of the last three years with the Patriots. That roster is a complete mess and the draft and free-agent misses continue to pile up for the franchise. This is the biggest reason that Bill wasn't wanted in Atlanta based simply on his poor decision-making when it comes to adding pieces.
Terry Fontenot is the complete opposite of this digging Atlanta out of a terrible cap situation and adding impact players. If you want to give the GM a healthy level of criticism for the receiver and quarterback positions that is fine.
However, overall Fontenot has been extremely impressive in finessing the cap and adding impact players to this roster. Whether it is surprise bargain deals like Cordarrelle Patterson or late-round draft finds Fontenot has done his job at a high level. Hiring Morris will allow Terry to continue to do his job while adding another great football mind to the meeting room.