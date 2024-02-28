3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should be hesitant to target Justin Fields
By Nick Halden
2. Justin Fields often disappears in big moments
Having watched a lot of the Chicago Bears over the last three years the biggest complaint for the quarterback is consistency. Atlanta fans watched exactly what Fields can be at his best when the quarterback blew out the Falcons and had a huge day with his arm and legs.
However, what so often happens in between these games are moments where Fields looks lost on the field. Whether it is scrambling himself into a sack or missing his first easy throw and forcing a tougher one the quarterback often makes things tougher on himself than they have to be.
A large part of this is due to the fact that Fields isn't elite when it comes to reading the field. Add in a tendency to rush himself into trouble and you can easily see why the big games for Justin Fields are so inconsistent.
Justin Fields can be elite with the football in his hands this is true. Just as it is true that the quarterback can hurt his team because of this missing the obvious throws and attempting to create a big play where there isn't one. Atlanta should be very cautious about bringing Justin Fields in as the Falcons starter.