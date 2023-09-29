3 things the Atlanta Falcons must change to beat the Jaguars in week 4
After the first clunker of the year by the Atlanta Falcons, there are three things that need to change for a week four win in London
1. The Atlanta Falcons must dictate the game on offense
The Atlanta Falcons did the exact opposite of dictating a game in week three. The Detroit Lions, especially on defense, were able to choke the Falcons for the entirety of the game. That cannot happen in week four.
The Falcons can dictate the game if they can get a consistent running game going. They clearly are not a team that is equipped to drop back and pass the ball 50 times a game, especially against the talented edge rushers that the Jaguars have.
If the Falcons can control the flow of the game then that means Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, Travis Etienne, and co. will remain on the sideline for the majority of the game. That is a great formula to win the game.