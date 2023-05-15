4 Brilliant moves the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
4. Atlanta Falcons ignoring the outside noise and executing their plan was brilliant
The Atlanta Falcons were the target of a media ravaging. The public, throughout the offseason, was constantly talking about the Falcons, and not in a good way. It was always about Lamar Jackson this, Lamar Jackson that. Never did they acknowledge that maybe the Falcons had their own plan that never included Jackson.
I'll admit it, there was a point in time when I was onboard with landing Jackson, but I also saw both sides of it—something this world seriously struggles with.
Then there was the 2023 NFL Draft and the Falcons' decision to draft a running back in the top ten. You do not have to look far to find someone saying "Bijan Robinson is a generational talent, but he is a running back so he wasn't worth a first-round pick." That is the definition of ignorance, and the word 'versatility' is why. And already in his first practice in the NFL, he is showing it.
Through all of this degradation, the Falcons have remained true to their plan and ignored all the noise and criticism. It could prove to be a turning point for this franchise.