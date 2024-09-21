4 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should believe they will upset the Chiefs
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta has the superior weapons
Other than Rashee Rice who on this Kansas City Chiefs team do you fear? The answer is only Patrick Mahomes and how great he is capable of making each of his targets look. There isn't a difference-maker on this roster right now after Rice. Yes, Travis Kelce deserves respect for what he has accomplished in this league.
But with last season's approach to the regular season and how he has started this season, it doesn't appear he garners the fear and respect he once did. The Falcons have a great group of weapons with size, speed, and power if they can simply distribute the ball well and get everyone involved as they did in the second half against the Eagles.
The Chiefs' best corner can take away Drake London and still you have Bijan Robinson. Tyler Allgeier, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts to lean on. The final drive against the Eagles was a sneak peek of what this offense could become.
If the Falcons can put it all together in Week 3 there is every reason to believe they can hang with the Chiefs and have another chance to steal one at the end.