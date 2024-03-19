4 Teams that should have outbid the Falcons for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The guaranteed money that this team gave Gardner Minshew and Christian Wilkins isn't going to get them any closer to beating Patrick Mahomes. If you're Kirk Cousins this team is never a real consideration. Who wants to join a division with Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and Patrick Mahomes? Even if you managed to compete in that division you have to get through Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and C.J. Stroud in a stacked AFC.
However, we are looking at this from a team perspective and not Kirk's. If the Raiders had any interest in competing in this division they would have attempted to land Kirk or paid what it took to upgrade the quarterback position.
With Cousins and Adams, the offense becomes at least capable of being explosive. We would see the numbers the star receiver was putting up with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. This is the type of impact that Cousins has on your offense and your best players. What is the Raiders plan from here? Perhaps signing the top quarterback to an expensive deal doesn't win you the division but you at least feel you have a fighting chance.