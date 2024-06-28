5 Atlanta Falcons facing the most scrutiny this summer
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts is an easy player to root for and one who is yet to show his full talent. Each of the past two years there is an attitude of this is the year we finally see his full abilities. Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith, and injuries all form very understandable reasons for or the lack of production.
However, another bad season from Pitts and they will start to look less like reasons and more like excuses. Pitts has already had his 5th year option picked up and will be in Atlanta for another season. The pressure that Pitts is under is more about who he is as a player and where he was a bad draft decision.
It is easy to make the case that the Falcons made the wrong selection. Passing on Micah Parsons hasn't aged well for a team unable to find a capable edge rusher. However, Pitts can put a lot of these takes to rest with a big season with Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins.
Pitts has given every reason to believe with a capable quarterback and a full offseason to get healthy we will finally see the breakout season that has been expected.