5 Atlanta Falcons that will benefit most from Kirk Cousins signing
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
So often in the 2023 season, it was the Atlanta Falcons run game and Drake London against the world. It was clear from the first game of the season that teams were simply going to stack the box against Atlanta and dare them to throw the ball down the field.
This resulted in Bijan Robinson often getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage. It is hard to create big plays when you are rarely able to get your legs moving before being hit. Robinson is an explosive weapon that is going to benefit from this move far more than many will think at first glance.
Zac Robinson is going to air it out but this will be an attack that looks for balance. Balance it can now find far easier with Bijan Robinson not getting hit the second he touches the football. Kirk Cousins demands respect as a passer in the regular season and the opposing defense can no longer simply sit back and dare you to throw.
Look for Robinson to have a huge start to the 2024 season with the attention turning to Kirk Cousins and Atlanta's passing attack.