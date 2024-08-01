5 Atlanta Falcons veterans facing an uphill battle to make final roster
By Nick Halden
3. James Washington
Despite how recently the veteran receiver was signed he is far from a roster lock. Washington's contract can easily be escaped if the Falcons believe they have better options in front of the veteran. Drake London and Darnell Mooney are locked in as the first two starters everything after this is up in the air. Leaving plenty of room for Washington to claim a depth role with a capable camp performance.
Of Atlanta's other options, it is safe to assume Casey Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge, and Rondale Moore all have the inside track to locking up roster spots. This based on contracts and draft picks Atlanta has in each player. Or in the case of Hodge, the ability to be a key member of the special teams unit.
Washington is going to need to clearly outperform the rookie Washington and an up-and-down Rondale Moore. If he can do that a roster spot is likely his with the veteran serving as the 5th or 6th receiver on this roster.
Moore's camp and preseason performance moving forward will go a long way in deciding Washington's potential future in Atlanta. Washington spent his first four years in Pittsburgh before spending limited time last season in Dallas.